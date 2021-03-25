(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is extending its suspension of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine for another three weeks, amid concerns it might be linked to blood clots.

The decision was revealed to lawmakers at a closed-door meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday, according to a person close to the talks.

Denmark was among the first in Europe to stop using the company’s vaccine earlier this month, after a number of people who received the Astra shot subsequently suffered blood clots that in a few cases proved fatal. A poll on Thursday showed that a third of Danes would turn down Astra’s vaccine if offered it.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have both said that the benefits of taking Astra’s vaccine outweigh the risks.

Broadcaster TV2 was first to report Denmark’s decision to extend its suspension of Astra.

More than 140,000 Danes have received the AstraZeneca vaccination.

