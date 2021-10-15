(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc won a federal court ruling upholding a key patent for its diabetes drug Farxiga, staving off threats from cheaper versions.

A trial without a jury in May centered on the validity of a patent that covers Farxiga’s active ingredient, dapagliflozin, its combination with a carrier and methods of treatment. Zydus Cadila conceded infringement before the trial, a common tactic that allowed it to focus on arguments that the patent, which expires in October 2025, wasn’t valid.

