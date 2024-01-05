(Bloomberg) -- An unlikely bidding war broke out on Friday among investors looking to take home a piece of Rene Benko’s troubled luxury real estate empire.

The most sought-after items in a trove of Signa office goods being sold off at auction by Aurena GmbH are used doormats emblazoned with the company’s logo. Seventy-nine bidders pushed starting bids up more than 180-fold to €550 ($600.32) within a few hours of the sale’s launch.

The sell-off is part of an effort to help creditors recoup their outstanding claims since Signa Holding declared insolvency in November. Online bids are being accepted until Jan. 19, and winners can expect to receive their souvenirs from Signa’s erstwhile headquarters, Palais Harrach in Vienna, by March.

The appeal of the doormats — which are going for significantly more than new ones sold at local hardware stores — underscores the public interest in Signa’s financial straits. Austrians have been riveted by the sudden turn of fortune for the 46-year-old Benko, once considered one of the Alpine nation’s richest tycoons, as he battles bankruptcy at at his companies and a tax lien on his private home.

Among the wares on offer, bargain hunters can still bid as as little as €50 to purchase the Chrysler Building — not the real one, which Benko’s embattled Signa Group holds a stake in, but a framed photo of the New York landmark that until recently hung in the company’s headquarters. Signa trash cans can still be had for a euro.

“Anyone who would like to secure a small share of the prestigious Signa properties can bid on elaborately designed project brochures, images or 3D building models from Park Hyatt Vienna, Elbtower and Co.,” Aurena wrote in its invitation to bidders. “Less glamorous items such as a Signa doormat, Signa clothes hangers or office supplies are also being auctioned.”

Under Benko, the company amassed a real estate trophy case that included stakes in some of the world’s most recognizable properties, including the Chrysler Building in New York and the UK department store Selfridges.

Now, due to high interest rates and flagging property markets, the key pillars of Signa group have collapsed into insolvency, leaving the future of its glittering array of assets — and the fate of the hundreds of creditors and co-investors — contingent on a restructuring process the company is keen to control.

Today’s auction is one early step.

Among the 465 items being sold are various Eames chairs and an 8-meter (26-foot) long conference table. Bidders can also peruse brass toilet fixtures, newspaper holders, and trash cans. Bidding for Signa’s “European Real Estate Brand Award 2021” — a shining engraved crystal atop a black pedestal — started at €30, with prices climbing fast.

