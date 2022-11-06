(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

COP27 is underway, and talks began with a deal to discuss how rich countries can help pay for the damages caused by global warming elsewhere, known as “loss and damage.”

Without political intervention, the steepest costs of today’s climate — “loss” of lives, cultures or species that can never return, and “damage” to vital infrastructure that needs to be repaired after climate-driven disasters — will continue to be borne by populations that emitted the least. That’s where a global agreement would come in, with rich nations paying to compensate their poorer counterparts for climate destruction happening now.

“We are hopeful that they will do the right thing, because it's the right thing to do,” Professor Saleemul Hu tells Akshat Rathi in this week’s episode of Zero, recorded on the ground at COP27. “There is no moral responsibility taken by the rich countries at all. So that's the first step. Money comes a long way after that.”

Hu is a professor at Independent University in Bangladesh and, as director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, a champion of climate-vulnerable countries. With loss and damage being formally on the agenda of this year’s climate negotiations, he explains what’s at stake and why collective action by “coalitions of the willing” is so important. Rathi also talks to Bloomberg contributing editor Allegra Stratton, the UK’s spokesperson for COP26, about how COP27 can build upon the achievements of last year.

