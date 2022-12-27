Top Stories
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
-
-
Dec 23
Meta agrees to pay US$725M over Cambridge Analytica scandal5:15
Meta agrees to pay US$725M over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Meta Platforms has agreed to pay US$725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica.
-
Dec 237:39
Federal government posts $0.2 billion deficit for April to October period
The federal government posted a deficit of $0.2 billion during the first seven months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
-
Dec 23
The Week Ahead: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims; U.S. Pending Home Sales
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Dec 14
5 ways to invest in 2023
It’s been a difficult year for markets, with both fixed income and equity markets suffering in tandem. Now, many experts – even the federal finance minister – are saying to brace for a recession in 2023. It’s enough to make an investor retreat to a bunker or – the financial equivalent – a cash bank account.
Presented by:
-
Top Picks
-
Dec 236:31
October travel continues upward trend, but still under pre-pandemic levels: StatCan
Statistics Canada says Canadian international travel rebounded sharply in October as the transportation industry continued its post-pandemic recovery.
-
Dec 21
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends9:59
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends
After two straight years of big gains, energy stocks could outperform the market again in 2023, but this time it will be higher dividends rather than an oil rally that will spur appetite for the industry.
-
Dec 225:06
Statistics Canada says job vacancies down in October, lowest level since August 2021
Statistics Canada says the number job vacancies fell by 4.8 per cent in October to their lowest level since August 2021.
-
Dec 233:27
TSX today: Index up amid gains in energy stocks
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by gains in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Dec 21
Bankman-Fried says in court that he's ready for U.S. extradition2:45
Bankman-Fried says in court that he's ready for U.S. extradition
Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition was approved by Bahamas judge on Wednesday, clearing one of the final hurdles for him to be sent to the U.S. to face a litany of criminal charges.
-
Dec 234:44
U.S. stocks notch gains as traders cheer inflation data
U.S. stocks ended Friday’s session with gains as investors digested data showing inflation is continuing to ease and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are serving their purpose.
-
Dec 225:45
Bankman-Fried released on $250M bond in FTX case
Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a US$250 million bail package after making his first U.S. court appearance to face fraud charges over the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded.
-
Dec 236:57
Oil set for second weekly gain amid U.S. freeze, Russia's warning
Oil rallied to a three-week high and clinched a second straight weekly gain after Russia warned it may cut output by as much as 700,000 barrels a day in response to sanctions on the nation’s crude.
-
Dec 2311:00
The Daily Chase: Meta to pay US$725M in data breach; Microsoft fights for Activision Blizzard
U.S. futures are mixed ahead of the open on the last trading day of the week following a sell-off on Thursday that impacted all of the major North American indices.