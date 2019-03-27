(Bloomberg) -- At Home Group Inc. shares dropped sharply in pre-market trade after the company’s outlook for first-quarter earnings was significantly below market expectations.

The home-decor stores operator forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents to 4 cents a share, compared to the 20 cents average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company also forecast quarterly sales in the range of $300 million to $305 million, and said it expected comparable-store sales to remain flat or increase slightly. Analysts on an average expect sales of $303 million for the period.

“While management’s fiscal 2019 diluted EPS guidance was in line with expectations, the large forecasted fiscal first-quarter miss is cause for concern in our opinion — particularly given management’s tepid comp guidance against a relatively easy year over year comparison,” Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba wrote in a note to clients.

The company also reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, which Chukumba said were “nothing to write home about.” The analyst maintained his hold rating and $23 price target on the company.

Shares of the company fell as much as 17 percent, the most intraday this year. At Home’s earnings conference call started at 8:30 a.m. ET.

