(Bloomberg) -- At the hottest new bar in Hong Kong, there’s one guarantee: You won’t leave with a sugar rush. An experimental concept from the team that rose to fame for its revolutionary mezcal bar Coa, which has twice been named the top-ranked entry on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, the Savory Project places all of its emphasis on the savory side of the flavor spectrum.

Opened on June 1 by Jay Khan (named Asia’s Best Bartender on the same list in 2020) and Ajit Gurung, the bar features innovative cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks with recipes that taste like a tortilla chip or an adult version of a V8. Even drinks with sweet elements, such as honey and coconut cream, only use them for flavorings. Like many spaces in Hong Kong, the Savory Project is small—just 24 seats. Already, there are lines at the door at 5 p.m. on weekends.

Among those queuing up are posh Hong Kongers, as well as a savvy business crowd (including plenty of internationals) and, of course, devotees of Coa. When the city hosts this year’s installment of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in July, the Savory Project will inevitably draw cocktail lovers from across the continent.

The space looks like the inside of a very fancy spice cabinet, with stucco walls the color of cumin and paprika-toned velvet seating. The bar itself is in the shape of a hexagon. “Very close, letting you see all the action, but very casual at the same time,” says Gurung about the setup.

Khan and Gurung, who are known as industry trendsetters, have latched on to a growing global drink movement that prioritizes rich, umami flavor profiles. Barcelona’s Paradiso, ranked No. 1 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, uses smoke, fermentation and ingredients like tahini to achieve that flavor. And at Los Angeles’ trendy Bar Maruno, the menu includes a salmon-infused gin martini. But the Savory Project may be the first to dedicate its entire menu to such drinks.

“We’ve noticed at Coa that a lot of guests really like savory cocktails,” says Gurung. “Sometimes when they drink them, they don’t know what flavor it is, so we wanted to delve into a concept where we emphasize that.”

Read the menu, and you may think you’re having dinner, not drinks. With names such as Teriyaki, Thai Beef Salad and Shiitake Bamboo, the cocktails aim to strike a balance between approachable and interesting. (The names can be deceiving, though; Teriyaki contains none of the salty sauce its name implies but replicates the flavor using white soy sauce, corn tequila and a little honey.) Prices are reasonable, at HK$120 ($15) per drink.

The fan-favorite is already the milk-punch-inspired Thai Beef Salad, which marinates its varied ingredients for three days. A combination of beef stock, peanut, kaffir lime, coconut cream wash, rum and chile is blended to reveal the flavors in layers. First comes the zingy lime and coconut, then the richness of the beef. A salty peanut note follows and, finally, a hint of chile at the back of the throat.

For Khan and Gurung, the bar’s nonalcoholic offerings had to be just as thought-out as the bar’s spirited concoctions. Although they’re two of the most recognized individuals across Asia’s bar scene, neither consumes much alcohol. “We don’t drink too much,” says Khan. “We like to taste alcohol, but we don't drink that much of it.”

With that in mind, the menu is divided into two sections: “Hedonism” and “Temperance.” The four Temperance offerings include Papaya Fire, made with mustard, passionfruit, papaya and the nonalcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice. Garden to Glass takes a vegetable-forward approach with tomato, peppers, Seedlip Garden, tonic and cucumber—it’s blended up like a smooth gazpacho in a glass.

And while savory drinks might not suit those with a pension for Singapore slings or piña coladas, Khan assures salty skeptics that none of the drinks will leave you gulping down water. “It’s very adventurous, but to be honest, that’s what we do.”

