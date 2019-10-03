At Least 16 Killed in 3 Days of Iraq Protests, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Clashes between Iraqi security forces and protesters have killed at least 16 people and wounded 919 over three days, an official with Iraq’s Human Rights Commission said on Thursday.

Fatalaties among protesters were caused by live ammunition, Ali Al Bayati told Bloomberg News. The death toll includes one security personnel, he said. Among those wounded, 185 people were members of security forces.

Iraqi Protests Turn Violent With Government Buildings Stormed

To contact the reporter on this story: Khalid Al-Ansary in Baghdad at kalansary@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Abbas Al Lawati

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.