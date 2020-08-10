At Least 160,000 in New York Region Have No Power Six Days After Isaias

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of additional utility workers brought in over the weekend weren’t enough to restore power to everyone in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region almost a week ago.

At least 160,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Monday morning, marking a sixth day without service. Most of the outages are on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in western Connecticut, according to utility websites.

The extended outages have drawn ire from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. Both states have launched investigations into utility efforts to restore power.

Consolidated Edison Inc., which had 26,000 outages in New York Monday morning, had more than 3,800 workers removing trees and downed wires and repairing equipment destroyed in the storm. The company said it remains on target to meet its goal of restoring service to the vast majority of customers by tonight.

PSEG Long Island expected most customers to be back up Monday, according to a statement. Eversource, which serves Connecticut, said at least 99% of its customers will be restored by late Tuesday.

