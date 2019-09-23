(Bloomberg) -- At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured as fresh clashes erupted in Indonesia’s restive Papua region, according to military and police officials.

Four people including a soldier were killed in clashes in Jayapura, the province’s capital, while 16 people were killed in Wamena, a city in the Papua mountain region. The death toll from Wamena, a region also known for its Arabica coffee crop, could increase as 65 people were reported injured in the violence, Eko Daryanto, a spokesman for the army in Papua, said by phone.

The resource-rich Papua region was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops to quell the violence that targeted government buildings and the army. The region is home to Grasberg copper and gold mine, operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and the Tangguh LNG project run by BP Plc.

Located in the western half of the island of New Guinea, Papua became part of Indonesia following a controversial U.N.-backed referendum in 1969. Decades of conflict between separatists and the government ensued, with the latter standing accused of repeated human rights abuses, rampant deforestation and the exploitation of natural resources.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday said the latest bout of violence was triggered by hoaxes spread on the social media and he urged people to restrain from rioting and targeting public properties.

The latest clashes are an attempt to provoke the Indonesian security forces and draw the attention of the United Nations General Assembly to the unrest, Widodo’s chief of staff Moeldoko said in a statement. He appealed to the police and army to show restraint.

Jokowi, as the president is known, has spent billions of dollars on new infrastructure in an effort to cultivate warmer relations with secessionist factions that have long pursued independence from Indonesia. But the relative lull in violence was broken with the detention and racial abuse of 43 Papuan students in Surabaya for alleged desecration of Indonesia’s national flag during the independence day.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arys Aditya in Jakarta at aaditya5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net, Tassia Sipahutar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.