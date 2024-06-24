(Bloomberg) -- At least 20 people were killed after a fire broke out at a lithium battery manufacturing plant south of Seoul on Monday, Yonhap News reported.

Those killed are believed to be among 23 people unaccounted for in the blaze, Yonhap said, citing firefighters it did not name. Almost all of the victims appeared to be foreign workers, and included people from China, Yonhap reported.

The blaze broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story plant from the firm Aricell located in Hwaseong, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Seoul. The main fire was under control at about 3:10 p.m., according to Yonhap.

Firefighters had difficulties completely putting out the blaze because burning lithium batteries are difficult to handle through conventional methods, Yonhap quoted the fire officials as saying. The fire spread rapidly and battery cells exploded continuously, making it hard for rescuers to go inside and search the plant where about 35,000 batteries are believed to have been stored, Yonhap reported.

Shares of S Connect, which owns 96% of Aricell, dropped 23% at the close of Seoul trading on Monday, posting a record drop. The unlisted Aricell created 4.79 billion won ($3.45 million) in revenue last year.

