At Least 50 Killed in Blast Near Mosque in Pakistan, Dawn Says

(Bloomberg) -- A powerful explosion at a religious rally near a mosque in southwest Pakistan killed at least 45 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Friday’s blast took place in the Mastung district of Balochistan province where people were gathering to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Jan Achakzai, information minister for the provincial government said. Balochistan is a hot spot of militancy and borders Afghanistan and Iran.

This is the worst attack in Pakistan since January, when a suicide bombing killed 92 people in Peshawar.

No group immediately claimed responsibility of the explosions. Militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and Islamic State have been claiming credit for previous deadly attacks, especially those targeting Pakistan’s armed forces. The TTP denied involvement in the latest attack.

Two weeks ago, a roadside blast injured a key politician in the same region, while another attack last month targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers.

