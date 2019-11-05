At Least 9 U.S. Citizens Slain in Drug-Cartel Ambush in Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- Nine members of a Mormon family, including six children, were killed in northern Mexico in an apparent attack by cartels fighting for control of the area, according to local authorities.

Three women and 14 children of the LeBaron family were traveling from Sonora to the neighboring state of Chihuahua when their car was ambushed. Six children survived and two were still unaccounted for, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said at a news conference.

Authorities could not provide details on what exactly happened but a video posted on Twitter by a member of the LeBaron family showed a charred, smoking vehicle in the middle of the road where the family was allegedly shot and burned alive.

President Donald Trump lamented the killing of the “wonderful family and friends from Utah” who got caught between “two vicious drug cartels” and said the U.S. was ready to help Mexico wage war on cartels.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was holding his daily conference when Trump tweeted his comments, said Mexico did not need foreign intervention to fight drug cartels and that he planned to answer Trump later on Tuesday.

Many members of the LeBaron family have dual Mexican and U.S. citizenship, which could create bilateral tension just as Mexico hopes U.S. lawmakers give the final approval to the USMCA soon.

“While AMLO’s security cabinet develops a comprehensive security plan to tackle organized crime and drug trafficking, his government has neglected to address the growing epidemic of more specific and related crimes that are affecting a vast number of Mexicans,” Gladys McCormick, an associate history professor Syracuse University,. said in an emailed statement.

The attack on the LeBaron family comes on the heels of other violent episodes across Mexico in recent weeks, including the failed raid in Culiacan to capture a son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Lopez Obrador has said he is not changing his security strategy and that he refuses to counter violence with more violence.

