At Least Five Dead in Election-Related Clashes in Ivory Coast

At least five people died and dozens of others were injured in election day clashes in Ivory Coast as the vote counting continues in a presidential election with partial results expected Sunday.

Four people were killed in the central town of Tiebissou, said Mayor Germain N’dri, while another died in the eastern city of Abengourou, state-owned broadcaster RTI reported, citing the town’s prefect.

The world’s top cocoa producer is on tenterhooks as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term the main opposition deems unconstitutional, having called on its supporters to boycott the Saturday vote. Ouattara’s backers maintain a new constitution adopted in 2016 reset the clock and allowed him to run again.

The vote had fueled concern about unrest in the country that experienced widespread violence in the wake of the 2010 presidential elections, which left more than 3,000 people missing or dead.

