At Least Nine Dead, Four Missing in Central Italy Flash Flooding

(Bloomberg) -- At least nine people were killed and four were missing, including two children, as flash floods surged through the central Italian region of Marche starting on Thursday.

Firefighters and civil protection personnel worked through the night to bring residents to safety after heavy rainfall led to torrents of water washing away cars and rising well above the ground level of many homes, local authorities said.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel to the region later Friday following a cabinet meeting in Rome.

Italy has seen a summer of meteorologic extremes, with drought conditions pummeling agriculture and weeks of scorching heat, highlighted by the July collapse of a glacial ice shelf in the northern Alps.

