(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. said the U.S. appeal seeking to overturn the company’s takeover of Time Warner should be rejected, arguing the government’s antitrust claims opposing the deal had been exposed as “narrow and fragile” during a trial earlier this year, according to a court filing Thursday in Washington.

To contact the reporter on this story: David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.