(Bloomberg) -- At the Masters next month, expect AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Stankey to swap a tailored blazer for Augusta National’s iconic green jacket.

Stankey is among a group of C-suite executives who have quietly joined the coveted membership ranks at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The group — which grows by invitation or when a player wins the Masters, one of the Professional Golfers’ Association four annual majors — distinguish themselves by wearing a recognizable green jacket during the week of the tournament. The tradition, which dates back to 1937, was introduced so patrons needing assistance could easily seek out members. Only the reigning champion can take the three-button jacket — in a color known as “Masters Green,” or Pantone 342 — outside the club’s grounds.

Stankey, in becoming an Augusta National member, joins a list of corporate, political and sports figures who include Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian Moynihan, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and retired football star Peyton Manning. Stankey declined to comment through an AT&T representative.

This year’s Masters tournament is scheduled for the week of April 8. Defending champion Jon Rahm, who signed with LIV Golf in December, will tee off against a crowded field that includes PGA Tour golfer Patrick Cantlay, who in January became Apollo Global Management Inc.’s first brand partner.

--With assistance from Todd Shields.

