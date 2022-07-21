(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. cut its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion, saying some customers are delaying paying their bills, adding to the pressure from deep discounts on new phones and higher spending on network equipment.

The wireless carrier now expects 2022 free cash flow of $14 billion, according to a statement Thursday. About $1 billion of the difference was tied to the “timing of customer collections.” The gloomier outlook overshadowed second-quarter results that topped estimates for profit and wireless subscriber growth.

The forecast raises concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending in the face of decades-high inflation. Part of that pressure is that their bills are getting more expensive. AT&T raised prices by $6 a line on older mobile plans in May.

AT&T shares slipped as much as 3% in early trading in New York. The stock had gained 10% this year through Wednesday’s close, outpacing phone company peer Verizon Communications Inc., which is down 5.6%, but lagging the 19% gain by T-Mobile US Inc.

The company expects to generate $10 billion in free cash flow in the second half of the year. And discounts on phones are still luring customers to sign up. AT&T added 813,000 regular monthly phone subscribers in the second quarter, exceeding the 554,000 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. And earnings, excluding some items, were 65 cents a share, while analysts were looking for 62 cents. Revenue in the quarter met estimates at $29.6 billion.

The rate hikes and subscriber gains allowed AT&T to raise its forecast for full-year wireless service revenue growth to a range of 4.5% to 5%, up from at least 3% previously.

AT&T added 316,000 new fiber broadband customers in the quarter, topping the 289,000 added in the first three months of the year, giving the company a total of 6.6 million fiber customers. This marked the first full quarter since AT&T spun off its media and streaming business to Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. so it could focus exclusively on wireless and broadband growth.

AT&T used most of the proceeds from the Discovery deal to reduce its net debt by $37 billion in the quarter to $132 billion.

(Updates with customer bill payment delays in first and second paragraph.)

