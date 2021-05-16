AT&T Is Said in Talks to Combine Content Assets With Discovery

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in talks to combine content assets with Discovery Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

AT&T gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., which was completed in 2018. Through its WarnerMedia unit, the company owns CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery controls cable channels including HGTV, TLC and Animal Planet.

Representatives for AT&T and Discovery declined to comment.

