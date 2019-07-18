AT&T Is Weighing Sale of Puerto Rican Unit to Pay Down Debt

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc., looking for ways to pay down debt after the $85 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc. last year, is considering the sale of its Puerto Rican operations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The business could fetch about $3 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The potential sale was reported earlier Thursday by Reuters.

