(Bloomberg) -- Jason Kilar, head of AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia division, was paid $52.2 million in total compensation last year, more than twice what the phone company’s chief executive officer received.

The bulk of his pay took the form of $49.2 million in stock awards, according to a filing Thursday. His salary was $1.67 million, and he also received $1.26 million as part of a nonstock compensation plan.

That compares with a total of $21 million for CEO John Stankey, who ascended to the top job last July after a career at the telecom company. Stankey’s salary was $2.05 million -- more than Kilar’s -- but he only received $13.5 million in stock awards.

Kilar, a veteran of Hulu and Amazon.com Inc., was brought on last year to oversee the launch of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, a streaming service that AT&T hopes can challenge Netflix and Disney+.

