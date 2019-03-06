(Bloomberg) -- WarnerMedia will investigate a report that studio chief Kevin Tsujihara had a sexual relationship with an actress he helped promote, a move that comes just two days after AT&T Inc. expanded his duties in a corporate shake-up.

In a story published Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said Tsujihara arranged meetings between the actress, Charlotte Kirk, and executives at Warner Bros. to discuss film and TV projects. Kirk appeared in two Warner Bros. movies, “How to Be Single” in 2016 and “Ocean’s 8” in 2018. She also auditioned for other projects at Warner Bros. and Millennium Films, the publication said, citing hundreds of leaked text messages.

In response to the story, Tsujihara’s lawyer, Bert Deixler, said the executive “did not have a direct role in the actress being cast in any movie.”

WarnerMedia said it previously investigated the matter, but will now look into it again.

“The actress has publicly denied any impropriety in her casting, and our prior investigation did not find otherwise,” a representative for WarnerMedia said. “Whenever we receive new allegations, it is our standard practice to conduct an appropriate investigation. And that is what we will do here.”

Kirk, an English actress, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The report puts WarnerMedia in an awkward spot. The division, which became part of AT&T in an $85 billion deal last year, gave additional responsibilities to Tsujihara as part of an overhaul this week. He will now oversee kids and young-adult programming, including the Cartoon Network.

The changes also put NBC Entertainment executive Robert Greenblatt in charge of WarnerMedia Entertainment, including cable networks HBO, TNT and TBS.

