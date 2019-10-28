AT&T sets three-year plan that wins praise from activist Elliott

AT&T Inc. shares rose after the company won plaudits from Elliott Management Corp. with a three-year plan to do much of what the activist shareholder has pressed for, including separating its chairman and chief executive officer roles.

AT&T said Monday it would reach earnings of US$4.50 to US$4.80 a share by 2022, compared with analysts’ current estimate of US$3.39 a share for that year. The telecom giant also pledged to make no more major acquisitions soon and said it would separate its chairman and CEO roles after Randall Stephenson, who holds both positions, departs sometime after 2020.

AT&T also said it would add two new directors.

“We commend AT&T for the positive steps announced today, which will create substantial and enduring shareholder value at one of America’s greatest companies,” Elliott partner Jesse Cohn and portfolio manager Marc Steinberg said in a statement. “It is clear to us that AT&T is committed to and accountable for creating shareholder value over the near- and long-term.”

Dallas-based AT&T and Elliott have been holding talks since the New York investor group announced about five weeks ago that it had acquired a US$3.2 billion stake in AT&T and was seeking reforms aimed at getting the stock moving.

AT&T gained as much as 3.9 per cent in premarket trading Monday and was up 1.9 per cent at 7:20 a.m. Eastern time. The stock has fallen for four of the past five trading days but is up more than 29% this year, while the S&P 500 Index is up nearly 20 per cent.

The company also reported third-quarter results Monday, missing analysts’ expectations for subscriber growth and revenue. With a net loss of 1.2 million TV subscribers in the third quarter, AT&T has now shed about 3.7 million video customers since the slide began five quarters ago.

AT&T lost 217,000 regular monthly wireless subscribers in the period. Analysts expected a loss of 60,000.