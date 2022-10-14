27m ago
AT&T Settles Criminal Bribery Case as Former Executive Indicted
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a criminal investigation in which a former executive was charged with paying bribes to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Under a non-prosecution agreement filed in a Chicago federal court Friday, AT&T Illinois admitted it arranged in 2017 for an ally of Madigan to indirectly receive $22,500 in payments from the company in exchange for supporting a bill it favored. Madigan, a Democrat, served as speaker for nearly 40 years before stepping down last year.
Prosecutors on Friday also unsealed an indictment against Paul La Schiazza, former president of AT&T Illinois. Prosecutors said in a statement that La Schiazza, 65, conspired with Madigan and the speaker’s close friend, Michael McClain, to arrange the payment.
Madigan, 80, who has denied wrongdoing, was indicted in March on racketeering and bribery charges. McClain was indicted in 2020 and has also denied wrongdoing
“We hold ourselves and our contractors to the highest ethical standards,” AT&T said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that this never happens again.”
The cases are USA v. Illinois Bell Telephone, 22-cr-525, US District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago); and USA v. Paul La Schiazza, 22-cr-520, US District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score
-
3:02
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
-
4:37
Toronto picked as UBS’s bubbliest housing market as prices drop
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
16:00
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg
-
16:00
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks