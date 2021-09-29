(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is extending its Covid-19 vaccination requirement to union employees represented by the Communications Workers of America, bringing about 85,000 staffers under the mandate.

The action follows a policy announcement in August, when AT&T required most management employees to get vaccinated, the carrier said Wednesday.

The decision marks a big step by one of the largest U.S. employers of unionized workers. It affects staffers who come into company locations, customer events or sites, along with people temporarily working at home. The company set a Feb. 1, 2022 deadline for everyone to comply except those with an approved job accommodation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.