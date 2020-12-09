(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is selling its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion, part of a drive by the telecom giant to unload assets and pay debt down.

The cash transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. Bloomberg previously reported that a deal was in the works.

The sale of Crunchyroll is part of an overhaul of WarnerMedia, a business AT&T acquired in its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner in 2018. The company began exploring a sale of Crunchyroll over the past year as part of a restructuring.

Under WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar, AT&T’s media operations are focusing on HBO Max, the $15-a-month streaming service that launched in May to compete with Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.

Crunchyroll was one of the first purchases made by Otter Media, a streaming-video partnership formed in 2014 between AT&T and Chernin Group. The original purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

AT&T has sold billions in assets in the past year including its Puerto Rico wireless business, data centers and its Hudson Yards New York offices, in an effort to raise cash and lessen a massive debt load.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.