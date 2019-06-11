At what cost, history?: Here's what a trip to Cali for the Raptors' Game 6 will run you

Okay, we get it. Monday night’s Raptors game did not end in a fashion that anyone in Canada would have liked. With the three-pointer, the remaining timeout, all the goaltending and arbitrary foul calls – it wasn’t ideal.

The good news is: There are still two more chances for the Raptors to bring Canada its first ever NBA Championship, and the first of those is slated for Thursday night in Oakland, Calif.

Let’s take a look at what a trip to the Bay might cost to watch the Raps chase history.

TICKETS

Low-end: As of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the cheapest pair of tickets available on StubHub to get into Game 6 at Oracle Arena were available for US$1,109.50 ($1,474.19) per ticket, including fees. The cheapest single ticket available was slightly more expensive at $1,492.17.

High-end: Sure you want to know? Okay. StubHub had a single VIP Courtside ticket for the low, low price of US$79,952.50 ($106,304.84).

TRANSIT

Low-end: Assuming you only want to go to the Bay Area for the game and return the next day, the cheapest option available on Expedia.ca was a flight from Toronto to San Francisco operated on a code-share with Delta Airlines and Alaska airlines, with stops in both Atlanta and Orange County. Its average Expedia rating was 4.2/10 (‘poor flight’), and the estimated duration is nine hours and 40 minutes. The site had one seat remaining at $1,237. It is slightly cheaper to fly into San Francisco than Oakland, for what it’s worth.

A return BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit, the local subway) ticket from San Francisco Civic Centre to Coliseum station (the closest stop to the arena) would run US$8.60 ($11.42).

High-end: A nonstop flight from Toronto Pearson Airport operated by Air Canada (five hours, 19 minutes) that would drop you in San Francisco before tip-off on Thursday was available on Expedia for $1,719.

Estimated one-way taxi fare from the Four Seasons in San Francisco’s trendy Mission district to Oracle Arena is US$65.71 according to taxifarefinder.com, including tip. Doubled and factoring in the exchange, a return trip works out to $174.58.

ACCOMMODATION

Low-end: If you’re willing to spend a night at the 2.5/5-rated, one-and-a-half-star European Hostel in downtown San Francisco, you could get a bed in a co-ed, six-person, shared dormitory for $47.81 after taxes. Yes, this is still cheaper than anything available for the night in Oakland.

High-end: How about a ‘looking glass penthouse’ suite with a stunning view of Golden Gate Bridge via Airbnb? You only live once. That’ll be $9,052 for the night.

FOOD

Low-end: According to the Oracle Arena app, you can get a domestic draft beer (so, probably a Budweiser) for US$12 and a bacon-wrapped hot dog stuffed with provolone and roasted garlic for US$16. Tip your vendor for an even US$30 ($39.86).

High-end: How about San Francisco’s highly-regarded Rich Table? A half-dozen oysters, a 21-day dry aged ribeye with sides, a coconut panna cotta for dessert and a half bottle of a Sonoma Coast pinot noir would come out to a very manageable US$182.60 ($242.62), factoring in taxes and tip.

SWAG

Low-end: The pickins are getting pretty slim over at RealSports Apparel’s website, but if you wanted to grab the cheapest available NBA Finals Raptors T-shirt, it’s $48.92, taxes and shipping included.

High-end: Let’s dream big. This game-worn Kyle Lowry jersey from last year’s playoffs is going for $3,184.44 (or best offer!) plus an estimated $179.36 shipping, for a total of $3,363.80.

TOTAL

Give me the cheapest of all things: $2,877.18 for one person.

Money is no object and I like nice things: $120,856.84 for one person.