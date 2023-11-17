(Bloomberg) -- Banco BPM is selling euro-denominated additional tier 1 bonds as the enthusiasm for risky bank debt expands to smaller firms.

The Italian lender is expected to borrow €300 million and bankers are offering the bond at a yield around 10%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The notes are callable after five years.

The AT1 market is going through a revival as investors clamor for high-yield debt from stable borrowers. UBS Group AG sold a total of $3.5 billion in AT1s earlier this month, its first sale since Credit Suisse notes were wiped out, and Barclays Plc raised $1.75 billion by selling the notes. Both banks were met by strong demand, with orders coming in 10 times above what they ultimately raised.

Read More: Hot AT1 Demand Reassures Banks Facing a Record $30 Billion Calls

Lenders rely on the notes, which were introduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, as a crucial capital buffer. The flurry of recent activity in the market is a benefit for banks that want to exercise call options on their bonds coming due.

The last euro AT1 was from Erste Group Bank AG, which raised €500 million at a coupon of 8.5% in September.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.