(Bloomberg) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. soared by as much as 33% on Friday as Merck & Co., Inc. said its Covid-19 antiviral pill, molnupiravir, cut risk of death or hospitalization by half. Analysts say the Merck data could be a good sign for Atea’s AT-527, as the findings validate the benefits of oral antivirals for treating the virus.

The company was last trading 21% higher in New York

“We also believe these data are encouraging for Atea’s AT-527, as they provide validation of the potential for oral antivirals to drive clinical improvements, while also leaving space to show significant room for further improvement,” William Blair analyst Tim Lugo wrote Lugo wrote that AT-527 could have an edge over Merck’s treatment from a “mechanism-of-action perspective” and that Atea Pharmaceutical’s trial enrolled a “more mixed population,” in which some people had risk factors and some did not

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison also pointed out a boost for Atea Pharmaceutical’s treatment from the data “We see this data as having a positive read-through to AVIR’s AT-527 which has better viral load reductions compared to molnupiravir. We expect AVIR significantly higher on the news as well,” he wrote

SVB Leerink’s Roanna Ruiz writes, “We are not surprised that AVIR is up 30-35% in premarket trading on positive readthrough from Merck, as in our discussions there were some investor holdouts waiting for more proof-of-concept that antivirals can work for COVID-19.”

