(Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of Athens International Airport, the main gateway for tourism in Greece, was set at the high end of the range amid bumper demand, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.

The 90 million share public offering, the biggest since the turn of the century in Athens, is set to raise at least €738 million ($802 million) after investor interest in the sale of a 30% stake in the airport was so high that demand exceeded the deal size just hours after the books opened. The IPO is scheduled to end Thursday, with the shares starting trading from Feb. 7.

The Athens airport, which connects Greece with 155 cities worldwide, handled more than 28 million passengers in 2023 — a 24% increase from the previous year. About 19 million of them came from overseas, showing its central role in Greece’s crucial tourism sector. As of November, Greece had welcomed about 32 million visitors overall from other countries.

With the Athens bourse not seeing a major new listing above the $1 billion mark since PC Systems SA in 2000, there are hopes that the planned sale of Greece’s largest airport, known as Eleftherios Venizelos, could act as a catalyst for more deals.

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with AviAlliance, an existing shareholder of AIA. AviAlliance has agreed to purchase 10% of the company’s outstanding share capital or 30 million ordinary shares, at an aggregate price amounting to the offering price as well as a premium.

The price range on the IPO had stood at €7 to €8.20 per share, Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund said Jan. 24.

Morgan Stanley, BofA are joint global coordinators on the deal, while Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC are joint bookrunners, with Ambrosia, Alpha Bank, AXIA, Eurobank, Euroxx, NBG, Pantelakis, Piraeus acting as co-lead managers.

