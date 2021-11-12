(Bloomberg) -- A group calling itself the College Basketball Players Association has filed a U.S. labor board complaint against the National Collegiate Athletic Association, in what could be the first step in determining whether the government will treat college athletes as employees with union rights.

The Wednesday filing with the National Labor Relations Board accused the NCAA of violating federal labor law via coercive actions, according to the agency’s docket. The docket entry, which does not detail specific allegations, cites a section of labor law prohibiting a wide range of behaviors including surveillance and other interference with employees’ collective action rights.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The College Basketball Players Association is identified on the docket as a union based in La Puente, California. They also couldn’t be reached.

The NLRB enforces U.S. law protecting private sector employees’ rights to organize and protest, and its process for investigating claims can include evaluating whether workers are employees even if the company they work for claims they are not.

In a 2015 case, NLRB members rejected a request to hold a unionization vote among Northwestern University’s football players, saying that doing so wouldn’t advance the purposes of U.S. labor law.

Two months ago, however, the NLRB’s new general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, stated her view that at least some college athletes are in fact employees. Abruzzo, a Joe Biden appointee, said that misclassifying them as “student-athletes” and telling them they’re excluded from labor law would itself be illegal.

If her office pursues the new filing and accuses NCAA of breaking the law, current NLRB board members could get their own chance to rule on whether college athletes are employees.

