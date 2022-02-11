(Bloomberg) -- The wealthy district known as Buckhead will remain a part of Atlanta for now after key Republicans in Georgia’s state legislature said they oppose letting citizens to vote on secession

House Speaker David Ralston told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was putting the legislation on hold until next year. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who presides over the Senate, told the newspaper in a separate interview Thursday that he opposed the secession movement. Without support from the leadership, the move stands little chance of passing.

“It takes two chambers to pass a bill. The Senate was very clear and I respect their decision,” Ralston told the newspaper.

Duncan said Atlanta’s new mayor, Andre Dickens, deserves an opportunity to resolve some of the issues, such as an increase in violent crime, that proponents of the legislation say are the reasons they are seeking to separate the majority White area from the predomantly Black city.

The Democratic mayor, who took office in January, applauded the move in the legislature.

“We will remain one city with one bright future,” Dickens said in a statement. The lawmakers “have given me and my administration the runway we need to take off, and we will continue in our work to move Atlanta forward.”

Thomas Gehl, director of governmental relations for the Georgia Municipal Association, said the leaders’ comments splash cold water on the deannexation effort. The group, which represents municipal governments in Georgia, is against the deannexation effort.

“Both of those are very encouraging signs that the proposed Buckhead city won’t be on the docket for this 2022 session,” he said.

