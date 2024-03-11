(Bloomberg) -- Rick Schnall sold his minority stake in the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks last summer in order to buy a stake in the Charlotte Hornets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The sale was to a group of investors including some existing Hawks owners, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Schnall was a key member, along with Gabe Plotkin, of the consortium that purchased a controlling stake in the Charlotte Hornets, a deal that was announced in June.

A spokesman for private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, of which Schnall is co-president, referred queries to the team. Representatives for the Hawks and the NBA declined to comment. The buyers of Schnall’s Hawks stake couldn’t immediately be learned.

Schnall became a part owner in the Hawks in 2015, when billionaire Antony Ressler bought the team for $850 million. Since then, the Hawks have made the NBA playoffs five times in eight seasons.

The deal for the Hornets, which was finalized in August, vaulted Michael Jordan’s net worth to an estimated $3.5 billion. Schnall and Plotkin became co-chairs of Hornets Sports & Entertainment and said they’d rotate governorship every five years, beginning with Schnall. The entity also manages and operates Spectrum Center and teams including the Greensboro Swarm.

