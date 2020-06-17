(Bloomberg) -- The police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot June 12 has been indicted for felony murder. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is recommending no bond for officer Garrett Rolfe, who was also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault, based on video that showed him standing on Brooks’ shoulders after the shooting, Howard said. Brosnan is cooperating with the state in its murder case against Rolfe.

Police were called to the Wendy’s after Brooks was found asleep in his car at the drive-through window. The shooting occurred after more than 40 minutes, which Howard said showed Brooks was never a threat.

“Even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial,” Howard said. “Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat.”

He said Brooks had been shot in the back and that Rolfe then said ‘I got him.’

