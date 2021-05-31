(Bloomberg) -- A long-simmering feud over Italy’s largest highway operator ended on Monday after Atlantia SpA shareholders approved the sale of its Autostrade SpA unit to a group led by Italy’s state-backed lender.

The vote is a success for the billionaire Benetton family who control the infrastructure giant, after they signaled that they favored a sale. Proxy advisers for international investors have also indicated they’ll give the green light to ending the impasse.

Shareholders representing 87% of the participating capital approved the sale, according to a statement. Atlantia’s board is expected to meet on June 10 to give the final approval to the sale of the unit.

The vote marks a crucial step toward ending a years-long saga that’s seen the company battle with three consecutive governments after the 2018 collapse of a bridge in Genoa. The aftermath has seen often-acrimonious negotiations between Rome and Atlantia’s controlling shareholders and executives.

Atlantia shares rose as much as 4.7% in Milan trading after Bloomberg reported the approval.

Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, known as CDP, along with funds Macquarie Group Ltd. and Blackstone Group Inc., has been bidding for Autostrade since last summer, with Atlantia’s board rejecting a string of previous offers. The final bid values the company at 9.3 billion euros ($11.4 billion). Atlantia owns about 88% of Autostrade.

A decision to sell would close the curtain on more than two decades of Benetton ownership of Autostrade. The family, which bought the company during Italy’s privatization campaign in the late 1990s, has been under pressure to give up its holding ever since the deadly Morandi bridge disaster in Genoa in 2018 on a section of road it managed.

The bridge’s collapse killed 43 people and led to billions of euros in legal claims. At the time of the accident, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his populist coalition threatened to revoke Autostrade’s toll contracts after a ministerial commission charged that the company had underestimated the deterioration of the structure.

The incident triggered national outrage and led to the eventual resignation and arrest of former Atlantia Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Castellucci.

Signing off on the deal would be one of the first acts for Cassa Depositi’s new CEO Dario Scannapieco. Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week named Scannapieco, who worked alongside him at the Italian Treasury during the privatization drive, to run the state lender.

