(Bloomberg) -- The Atlantic produced its 11th named storm this year, adding to a record-fast start to the hurricane season.Tropical Storm Kyle formed 185 miles (298 kilometers) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is heading away from the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, with top winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, is expected to move quickly away from land over the next few days.

While most storms this year have been relativity weak, five have already hit the U.S., including Hurricane Isaias. It left more than 2 million businesses and homes without power across New York and the Northeast when it struck last week. In June, Tropical Storm Cristobal forced the evacuation of Gulf of Mexico energy platforms and temporarily shut down about one-third of offshore oil and natural gas production.

This season, Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for as many as 24 and 25 storms respectively. If either outlook materializes, this will be the second-most active hurricane season in the Atlantic on record.

