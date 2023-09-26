Atlantic Has Seen 73 Days of Named Storms in 2023: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) -- The Atlantic has had 73 days in which a named storm has been spinning in its waters so far this year. This is the seventh most “named-storm days” on record through Sept. 25, Phil Klotzbach, lead author of the Colorado State University seasonal forecast, said in a social media post. Records go back to 1853.

This year trails behind 1933, 2005, 1995, 2020, 2004 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe is continuing to churn through the central Atlantic — though it’s far from commerce or consequence. Another potential storm is taking shape behind it.

Tropical Depression 13W is now over Vietnam.

In other weather news:

Australia: Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlighted the soaring cost of disaster management in his nation ahead of a potentially disastrous wildfire season in the coming summer, fueled by El Nino.

Brazil: A heat wave is scorching Brazil and causing a spike in energy demand as households and businesses crank up air conditioning units and doctors tells residents to avoid open-air activities during the hottest times of the day.

Europe: Unseasonal heat will extend across much of continental Europe well into October, according to Maxar Technologies, while thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast for Greece, southern Italy and the Balkans.

