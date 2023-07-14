(Bloomberg) --

It’s a tale of two ocean travelers this Friday: Subtropical Don in the Atlantic and Hurricane Calvin in the Pacific.Calvin, which formed on Tuesday has grown into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 miles per hour about 1,035 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California. It will likely reach Category 3 strength, becoming a major hurricane with winds of 115 mph.On its current track Calvin will churn west across the Pacific and slowly lose power before approaching Hawaii on Tuesday. Meanwhile, subtropical storm Don has formed in the central Atlantic. It is the fourth named storm of 2023 and the fifth storm overall. (There was a storm in January that didn’t get named.)Don has top winds of 50 miles per hour and is about midway between Bermuda and the Azores, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It isn’t forecast to be a threat to land as it should trace an upside down U-shaped path through the ocean.

Elsewhere across North America:

Heat: Las Vegas is forecast to reach 117F Sunday, which would tie the city’s all-time record, according to the weather service. There is a 5% chance readings could reach 118, which would be the new all-time high, said John Salmen, a National Weather Service meteorologist.Flood: More rain is forecast across eastern New York and most of New England raising the additional flood risks after this week’s devastating deluge that killed at least two people and wrecked a large part of Vermont. New York City could see localized flooding with heavy rain falling all weekend.Smoke: Air quality alerts have been issued across Minnesota as smoke from Canadian fires once again drifts south. Air quality is forecast to fall to orange levels or unhealthy for sensitive groups. Meanwhile across parts of eastern Alberta air is considered hazardous as the fires continue to burn across the region. In Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, air quality is currently unhealthy.In other weather news:

India: The country has deployed some army units in New Delhi to help repair a damaged drain to prevent flooding in more parts of the nation’s capital as the Yamuna river continues to flow way above the danger mark.

Europe: Extreme heat is ripping through southern Europe and parts of Germany, with the next blast from the Sahara lifting temperatures toward record highs in parts of Italy this weekend.

