(Bloomberg) -- Southern Florida and western Cuba are bracing for the Atlantic Ocean’s first possible tropical storm of 2022.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of the Sunshine State, the US National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening. The system is about 505 miles (813 kilometers) southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, with winds of 35 miles per hour.

The system is the first of several major storm threats expected to whip across the Atlantic this summer. Forecasters project a seventh consecutive overactive season, with as many as 21 named storms.

While the storm is currently classified as a “potential tropical cyclone,” additional strength and organization will prompt the National Hurricane Center to name it Tropical Storm Alex as soon as late Friday. It’s expected to bring heavy rain in its expected path toward the Florida coast on Saturday. Parts of southern Florida could get as much as 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rain, potentially causing flooding.

The system got a boost from the remnants of Pacific system Agatha, which crossed Mexico earlier this week and drifted into the Caribbean.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.