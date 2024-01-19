(Bloomberg) -- German wind power output is forecast to hit a record high as a storm sweeps across northern Europe early next week.

Production from thousands of turbines in the nation is set to peak at 57,949 megawatts at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to a Bloomberg model. The current record of 53,022 megawatts was reached just before Christmas.

Wind is Germany’s biggest source of green energy, combining with solar to account for more than half of the country’s total power supplies for the first time last year. The prospect of a jump in wind-power generation helped to damp natural gas prices earlier this week.

Germany’s national weather service expects stormy gusts across north, west and central parts overnight into Monday, with particularly heavy squalls in the North Sea and near mountain peaks. Strong winds and occasional hurricane-like gusts will ease from Wednesday.

Wind speeds are also increasing across the UK, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings for parts of the country, including London, during Sunday evening and Monday morning. Storm Isha will bring gusts as strong as 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour near some coasts, it said.

“Disruption to travel and utilities is likely,” according to the Met Office. Britain also set a wind-generation record last month, sending output from gas-fired plants to their lowest in almost four years.

High levels of wind power are also expected in the Nordic region, with forecasts as high as 22,000 megawatts. That will peak on Monday when the low pressure weather pattern is at its most intense, utility Bixia AB said in a report.

In the meantime, yellow alerts for snow and ice are still in place for northern and western parts of the UK, threatening further disruption on Friday.

The arrival of storm Isha will also bring much milder temperatures across the region. London will reach 13C on Tuesday, matching the forecast for Rome, while Paris will climb to 14C, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. Parts of the Mediterranean will be even warmer, with Madrid hitting 18C on Wednesday.

