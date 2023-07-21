(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire co-founder of tech giant Atlassian Corp., Mike Cannon-Brookes, is splitting up with his wife, the Australian Financial Review reported.

The paper cited sources close to the family it didn’t identify on information of the separation, and said an Atlassian spokesperson declined to comment. The couple got married in 2010, it said.

Cannon-Brookes has a net worth of $11 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, making him one of the top 200 richest people in the world.

Earlier this week, Cannon-Brookes and his Atlassian co-founder, Scott Farquhar, made headlines for expressing their support for Australia’s Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a campaign to establish an Indigenous advisory body to lawmakers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.