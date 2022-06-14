(Bloomberg) -- AtoS SE is considering a wide-ranging restructuring, alongside the exit of Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer, in an attempt halt the decline of the services firm.

Atos is studying the spin off its Big Data and Cybersecurity business in a separate entity, while Belmer will leave before September, the company announced at a capital markets day on Tuesday. Appointed in January this year, Belmer said he has “no choice but to resign” following this reorganization, according to the statement.

The data unit will be listed before the second half of 2023 under the name Evidian, while the ailing legacy IT services unit will continue as Atos. The two companies will have separate managements.

To fulfill the project, Atos estimates total funding needs of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the 2022-2023 period, with proceeds expected from the sale of 700 million euros of non-core assets.

Philippe Oliva has been appointed Deputy CEO in charge of the BDS and Nourdine Bihmane deputy CEO in charge of the legacy business.

