(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings cut the rating of Atos SE deep into junk territory, calling the credit metrics of the French software firm weak with a key asset sale at risk.

The ratings firm downgraded Atos three notches to B-, six steps into sub-investment grade on Friday, citing weak liquidity and a standoff over the terms of a planned sale of IT services division Tech Foundations that complicates its ability to meet upcoming debt maturities.

“We think the renegotiation of the previously agreed price and terms could jeopardize the success of the transaction or lead to further delays,” S&P analysts wrote in the note regarding the disposal of Tech Foundations. A plan to sell its cybersecurity business to Airbus may also complete later than the company needs to address its maturities, S&P warned.

That’s compromising the French tech firm’s ability to make payments on €2 billion ($2.2 billion) of debt that comes due by the end of 2025, according to S&P.

Atos shares fell as much as 13% Friday, extending this year’s loss to more than 50%.

Debt Extension

Even before the ratings cut, the firm’s bonds had been on a downward trajectory. Atos’ €500 million notes due in November are quoted at 35 cents on the euro, while the other four series of notes maturing between next year and 2029 are quoted below 30 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In addition to asset sales, Atos is in talks with banks to roll over credit lines and securing their commitments to maintain financing.

S&P estimates Atos’s adjusted leverage for 2023 was 10 times its earnings, compared to about 18 times the previous year, while the cash burn was more than €1 billion.

The rating has a creditwatch developing placement, meaning it could be lowered further if it fails to refinance its debt coming due, or upgrade it if it extends maturities and bolsters its balance sheet.

The company’s market capitalization has collapsed to €368 million on Friday from about €1.3 billion a year ago and roughly €8 billion four years ago.

