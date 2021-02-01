Atos Walks Away From Talks to Buy DXC Technology

(Bloomberg) -- French technology services provider Atos SE has decided to walk away from a potential deal to buy U.S. rival DXC Technology Co.

“The board of directors of Atos has unanimously determined not to pursue a potential transaction with DXC Technology,” the company said in a statement Monday, confirming a Bloomberg News report.

Representatives for Atos and DXC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Atos confirmed last month that it made a friendly approach to DXC, a combination that would have given it more scale to compete with SAP SE and Accenture Plc.

Atos rose 3% in Paris trading Monday, giving the company a valuation of 7.2 billion euros ($8.2 billion). The stock had fallen about 14% in the past month, as investors soured on the potential transaction.

DXC fell 13% in late trading Monday.

It is the second big transatlantic merger to fall through this year. Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. walked away from a bid for grocer Carrefour SA last month after pushback from the French government.

