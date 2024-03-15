ATP Tour Opens Up to Saudis and Other Partners to Jump-Start Tennis

(Bloomberg) -- The ATP Tour is considering bringing in strategic partners, including Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, in a bid to expand professional tennis amid a boom in prize money and investment in rival sports.

The tennis organization is currently weighing a proposal from Saudi Arabia-based investors, including Public Investment Fund and other government ministries, on how to grow the ATP Masters 1000 franchise of marquee events, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be named as the ongoing talks are private.

Any Saudi cash injection into the sport — which could potentially reach $2 billion — would also include boosting prize money over a number of years, funding for sponsorship, along with a new tennis event in Saudi Arabia, two people said. The ATP Tour is also considering ways to bring in strategic partners to grow Tennis Ventures, an entity that would pool the commercial operations of the men’s and women’s tour.

However, the ATP Tour isn’t currently looking for equity investment, and the details around any potential partnership could change, one person said.

Talks with the Saudis have been ongoing. ATP Tour chair Andrea Gaudenzi first mentioned discussions in an interview with the Financial Times in June last year.

A spokesperson for PIF declined to comment. A spokesperson for the ATP Tour declined to comment.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter

Tennis has been struggling to unite its men’s and women’s tours, along with the four Grand Slams, which are managed by different organizations. Last year, private equity fund CVC acquired 20% of a firm that manages the broadcasting and media business of the women’s WTA Tour

Saudi officials want tennis to become one of its key sports as it seeks to boost its international soft power, attract tourists and diversify the oil-dependent economy.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF last month signed a five-year deal with the ATP Tour to sponsor the official rankings, marking another bid to increase its investment in high-profile sports.

Any backing of the ATP Tour from Saudi Arabia would not aim to disrupt existing competitions, in a bid to avoid a similar fallout to the country’s investment into golf, the people said.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which last year began talks with the PGA Tour about a potential merger, is still ongoing. The PGA Tour has since been backed by a group of US investors. The deal with LIV, which took even the world’s top golfers by surprise, is currently being investigated by a US senate panel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.