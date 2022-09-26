(Bloomberg) -- Thirteen people, including seven children, were killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk roughly 600 miles east of Moscow, officials said Monday.

Federal officials said 21 others, including 14 children, were wounded. Officials did not identify the man behind the attack, who they said wore a black t-shirt with a “Nazi symbol” and died of self-inflicted wounds.

Russia has been working to improve security at schools in recent years after several mass shootings. Nine people were killed at a school in Kazan in May 2021, and more than 20 people were killed in a 2018 shooting at a technical college in Kerch, Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

