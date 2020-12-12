(Bloomberg) --

Gunmen attacked a school in northern Nigeria and abducted many students, according to the Premium Times online newspaper.

Militants arrived on motorbikes late Friday night before opening fire and entering the premises of the boys’ school in the town of Kankara, Premium Times said. Security forces are examining how many children were taken by the assailants, the newspaper said, citing a statement by a local police spokesman.

The attack took place in Katsina state, the home region of President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration is struggling to contain widespread insecurity across swathes of northern and central Nigeria. The head of state arrived in Katsina for a private visit on the same day the school was invaded.

