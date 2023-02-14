(Bloomberg) -- Kenya deployed the military in its northern region to help fight bandits after they killed more than 100 civilians and 16 police officers in the past six months.

The deployment begins Feb. 15, with an immediate mandate to support the National Police Service to respond to the security emergency in the counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu, Defense Secretary Aden Duale said in a gazette notice.

Banditry in the arid and semi-arid north is a longstanding issue that Kenya has grappled with for decades, with authorities pointing to cattle raiding as the main cause. The robbers often burn police vehicles, schools and other social amenities during their raids, and take off with thousands of cattle.

The bandits have, however, exhibited unexpected lethal force against the police in the recent months, including ambushing and killing officers, prompting President William Ruto’s administration to call in the army in a bid to end the menace completely.

As part of the response, the government has asked all persons holding illegal firearms and ammunition to surrender the weapons to authorities within three days. Those who don’t comply will “meet the full force of the law,” Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Monday.

