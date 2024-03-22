(Bloomberg) -- Attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have left the central bank very little room to deviate from their current hawkish position Friday, as the consequences from the strikes threaten to renew inflation risks.

For the second meeting in a row, there is a unanimous consensus among economists surveyed by Bloomberg that the key interest rate will remain unchanged at 16%. Some of those surveyed believe that even signs of slowing price growth this month and lower inflation expectations among the population won’t bring the start of an easing cycle any closer.

“A test lies ahead in the form of a possible price increase for fuel” due to attacks on refineries, said Dmitry Polevoy, investment director at Astra Asset Management. Regions including Belgorod and Kursk have faced drone and missile attacks in recent weeks as Ukraine mounts a campaign targeting infrastructure and industrial facilities including oil installations to try to undermine Russia’s war machine.

In addition, the fact that the presidential election has passed means that price controls in general may weaken, Polevoy said. Ahead of the election, in which President Vladimir Putin claimed a landslide victory to secure a fifth term in power, the government was very active with efforts to curb skyrocketing food prices, a major complaint among the electorate.

Now, traditionally affordable staples such as chicken may grow pricier as attacks continue on the Belgorod region, a major agricultural area that accounts for 14% of all of Russia’s livestock and poultry production.

According to Bloomberg Economics, front-line regions are seeing growth in the price of food running 5 percentage points higher than in Moscow. If attacks in Russia increase in frequency, that inflation may spread to neighboring areas. With groceries constituting 40% of the consumer price index, such a scenario would spark significant worry for the Bank of Russia.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Attacks on Belgorod region may deliver a blow to the Bank of Russia’s attempts to bring down inflation for two reasons. First, the region is key to Russia’s food security, and disrupted farming will send food prices higher across the country. Second, if Belgorod residents start moving in large numbers to regions farther away from the fighting, that may mean surging demand and prices for housing and goods across Russia. One offsetting factor for inflation may be a decline in consumer confidence due to the attacks as households decide to keep more liquid savings instead of buying large-ticket items.”

— Alex Isakov, Russia economist.

Moreover, at least nine major refineries have been successfully attacked this year, currently taking offline 11% of the country’s total capacity by some estimates. Although there’s been little movement in the cost of fuel at the pump within Russia, the flurry of attacks prompted a surge in prices for gasoline and diesel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina has signaled the central bank aims to keep the cost of borrowing at its highest level since the early days of the war in Ukraine for a prolonged period. That plan looks unlikely to change, especially after the central bank pointed out in a March report that inflationary pressure remained severe and consumer activity was near the same high levels seen in recent months.

While cautioning that the Bank of Russia’s inflation outlook remained too optimistic, analysts with Goldman Sachs said policymakers could still follow through with a slower pace of cutting than previously signaled, starting from the third quarter. After the Feb. 16 rate decision, Nabiullina said most members of the rate-setting board only saw a cut as likely in the second half of the year.

Nabiullina’s news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Moscow, after the announcement of the rate decision.

Inflation slowed marginally in early March to 7.58% in annual terms, the Economy Ministry’s data shows. At the same time, inflation expectations among the population dropped in March for the third straight month to 11.5% from their December peak of 14.2%. That indicator has traditionally served as one of the main barometers of inflationary pressure for monetary policymakers.

Inflation expectations are still too high for the central bank to change course, but the fact they’ve come down a bit “removes the risky scenario of a rate hike or the significant tightening of rhetoric from the table,” Polevoy said.

