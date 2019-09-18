(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

The World Economic Forum on Africa this month should've doubled as a chance to start ironing out some basic obstacles to the world's largest free-trade zone, such as border delays and dilapidated transportation links.

Instead, attacks by South Africans on foreign nationals in the weeks preceding the event in Cape Town undermined the assurance by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the region's most industrial economy is open — and safe — for business. As the most advanced economy in a still-developing neighborhood, his country stands to gain most from the African Continental Free-Trade Agreement.

The United Nations has condemned a wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa in which at least seven people died and scores of businesses were ruined and looted. Nigerian businesswoman and former World Bank Vice President Oby Ezekwesili said the attacks in South Africa could threaten the pact because such a deal needs an environment of trust and respect among nations.

Still, while the biggest developed economies threaten each other with tariffs and other barriers to international commerce, Africa is pushing ahead with regional free-trade pact. Here are a few of the steps toward freer trade across the second-most populous continent:

A working group of the Association of African Central Banks is exploring ways to connect the technology behind the Southern African Development Community Real Time Gross Settlement System, which is operated by the South African Reserve Bank, with payments systems in east and western Africa.

Linking these systems will help to bolster the free-trade agreement, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said at the WEF meetings. It will also facilitate intra-regional payments and remove some of the costs associated with having to settle such payments through U.S. and European banks. Instead of waiting for a big continental payment system, the payments systems that exist need to connect with each other, Kganyago said.

The African Export-Import Bank earmarked $500 million to help Nigerian manufacturers access a 1.2-billion people market opened up by the continental free-trade agreement.

Charting the Trade War

South Africa's trade balance swung to a deficit in the second quarter after imports increased as the economy rebounded from its worst contraction in a decade. While the value of exports rose, the volume of outward shipments stagnated due to the slowdown in global trade.

Today’s Must Reads

Special delivery | Blaming a weakening global economy, FedEx sharply slashed its profit outlook in the latest sign that trade tensions are dragging down big American companies.

Rising tensions | South Korea removed Japan from its list of most trusted trading partners, the latest sign of unraveling ties between two U.S. allies mired in a series of disputes.

Feeling optimistic | Blackstone co-founder Steve Schwarzman said the U.S.-China trade conflict is likely to ease because both see that a decoupling of their economies is too risky.

Growing pains | Vietnam’s effort to capitalize on shifting supply chains around Asia is running into difficulties including infrastructure strains, a case of expectations outpacing reality.

Signing bonus | Chinese tech giant Huawei, hampered by U.S. restrictions, is offering $1.5 billion to partners willing to build software for its future chip and computing platforms.

Economic Analysis

Bad loans | Chinese banks face new delinquent debt and credit costs amid trade tensions, growth slowdown

Cleaning up | LG home-appliance margin beats Whirlpool's despite U.S. tariffs

Japanese exports | A sharp drop has dealt another blow to manufacturers, already squeezed by weakening demand in Asia for autos and chip-making equipment.

Coming Up

Sept. 19-20: U.S.-China talks in Washington

Like Terms of Trade?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can sign up here. We also publish Balance of Power, a daily briefing on the latest in global politics.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for full global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

How are we doing? We want to hear what you think about this newsletter. Let our trade tsar know.

To contact the authors of this story: Rene Vollgraaff in Johannesburg at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.netPrinesha Naidoo in Johannesburg at pnaidoo7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.